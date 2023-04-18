Strs Ohio Buys 30,742 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

