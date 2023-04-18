Strs Ohio Buys 8,900 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Immunovant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.