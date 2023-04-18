Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

ASIX stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

