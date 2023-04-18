Strs Ohio Has $618,000 Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

