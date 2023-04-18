Strs Ohio Has $674,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 75.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 264,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 215.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

