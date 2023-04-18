Strs Ohio Has $684,000 Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

