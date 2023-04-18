Strs Ohio Has $695,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $870.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

