Strs Ohio Invests $662,000 in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

