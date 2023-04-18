Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Foundation by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Foundation Stock Performance

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

First Foundation Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.