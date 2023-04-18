Strs Ohio Purchases 1,900 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,433 shares of company stock worth $351,429. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

