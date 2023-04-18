Strs Ohio Purchases 5,600 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Conduent were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 56.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

