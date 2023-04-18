Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 87.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BHE opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $804.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.