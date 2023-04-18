Strs Ohio Sells 10,600 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denbury were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denbury Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of DEN opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.69. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

