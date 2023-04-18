Strs Ohio Sells 109,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 37.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,389 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

