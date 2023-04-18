Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unitil were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitil by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 275.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

UTL stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $935.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

