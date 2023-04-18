Strs Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $12,267,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $867.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

