Strs Ohio Sells 4,000 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

