Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $537.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

