Strs Ohio Sells 9,800 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Photronics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

