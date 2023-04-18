Strs Ohio Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102,031 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $424,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
