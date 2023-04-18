Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univest Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UVSP opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.