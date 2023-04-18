Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Univest Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
UVSP opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Univest Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.
