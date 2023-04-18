Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

