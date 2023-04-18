Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $312.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $292.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.48.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

