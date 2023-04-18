Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $299.00 at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $281.00 to $299.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.70.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

SYK opened at $292.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average is $248.48. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

