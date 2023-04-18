Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.70.

SYK stock opened at $292.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.48. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

