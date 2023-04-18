Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 126,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,239,116 shares of company stock valued at $33,834,951 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

