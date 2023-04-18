Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $17,074,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

