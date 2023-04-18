Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 54,320 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

