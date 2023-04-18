Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 75,999 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 46.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $484,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

