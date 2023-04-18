Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Assurant Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

