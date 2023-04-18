Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $28,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

