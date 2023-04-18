Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.18 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cerus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,501,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $43,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,621 shares in the company, valued at $948,138.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 in the last three months. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

