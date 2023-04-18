Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.93 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

