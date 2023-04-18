Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.48 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

