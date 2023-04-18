Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $27,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

