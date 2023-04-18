Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.13 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

