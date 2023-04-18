Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.17 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

