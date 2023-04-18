Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.35 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Black Knight by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

