Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.89 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $21,655,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $246.50 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

