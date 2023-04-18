Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

