Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 235.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

