Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

CCK stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

