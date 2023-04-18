Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,907 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,663,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,657,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp



Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

