Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $207.72.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $1,482,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

