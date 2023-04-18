Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 100,743 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $140.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

