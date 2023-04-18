Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 101,496 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 101,496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

