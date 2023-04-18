Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,355 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 66,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance
ARCT stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a P/E ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
