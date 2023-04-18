Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $481.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $574.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

