Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

