Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 260,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

